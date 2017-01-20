January 21, 2002: Jazz vocalist Peggy Lee dies

2002 - Singer Peggy Lee, whose sultry voice belted out blues, jazz and ballads for more than four decades, died at her Bel Air home. She was 81. Lee’s daughter, Nicki Lee Foster, said on the singer’s website that Lee had died of a heart attack. She suffered a stroke three years ago. Lee repeatedly battled injury and ill health, including heart trouble, in a spectacular career that brought her a Grammy, an Oscar nomination and sold-out houses worldwide. During more than 50 years in show business, which began during a troubled childhood and endured through four broken marriages, she recorded hit songs with the Benny Goodman band, wrote songs for a Disney movie and starred on Broadway in a short-lived autobiographical show, Peg.