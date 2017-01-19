January 20, 1992: French plane crash kills 87

1992 - An Air Inter Airbus A320 with 96 people aboard crashed during a flight from the central French city of Lyon to Strasbourg. The plane crashed in the eastern Vosges mountains in freezing fog. Experts began examining two damaged flight recorders as Europe’s ultra-modern Airbus and French rescue services came under fire over the Air Inter crash that killed 87 people. The recorders may help explain why the domestic flight from Lyon vanished from radar screens and plunged into a steeply wooded hillside minutes short of its destination, Strasbourg. Nine people, including an unscathed 13-month-old baby girl and a nine-year-old boy, survived because the aircraft’s tail was caught between pine trees on a slope of Mount Sainte-Odile 50km south of Strasbourg.