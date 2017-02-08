February 9, 1992: Ballesteros wins Dubai Desert Classic

1992 - Severiano Ballesteros’ nerve was as strong as ever when, having bailed himself out with a putt of 10 feet to tie Ronan Rafferty, he holed another of similar length at the second extra hole to win the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. It was the 50th victory in Ballesteros’ career in a European Tour event, the 17th consecutive year in which he has won at least once and had all the qualities of the fearless competitor he has always been. One nevertheless had to have some sympathy for Rafferty, who was within ‘half a ball’ of holing the putt that would have won the tournament on the final green, but then fell victim to Ballesteros’ magical pitching and putting. Rafferty had held the advantage for most of the afternoon.