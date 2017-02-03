February 4, 2002: Japan launches biggest rocket

2002 - Japan flawlessly launched its biggest rocket in a final test launch. But the country’s struggling space programme still suffered a setback in its drive to be a world aerospace leader when the mission put only one of two probes in orbit according to plan. Communication with the tiny, 600 million yen ($4.5 million or Dh16.55 million) Dash probe was lost at its scheduled deployment time, and ground control was unable to confirm that it had reached orbit. Technicians were working to determine what went wrong. The larger, 5.7 billion yen SDS-1 was put into space as planned. Despite the probe glitch, Japanese space officials scrambled to highlight the smooth performance of the rocket’s booster engines.