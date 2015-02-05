February 26, 1987: Spinks stripped of heavyweight title

1813 - Robert R. Livingstone, one of the founding fathers of US, dies.

1815 - French general Napoleon Bonaparte returns to France from exile on Elba.

1848 - The Second French Republic is proclaimed.

1916 - Germans sink French transport ship Provence II, killing 930 people.

1936 - Military coup in Japan replaces Koki Hirota as premier.

1952 - British Prime Minister Winston Churchill announces Britain has its own atomic bomb.

1972 - Floodwaters break through badly-constructed strip-mine dams at Buffalo Creek, West Virginia.

1974 - Ethiopian army units seize Asmara, second largest city in Ethiopia.

1980 - Ahmad Shukeiri, first president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, dies in Amman at 72.

1986 - Fifteen Egyptians are killed and more than 300 injured in riots in Cairo.

1987 - Afghan aircraft bomb two Pakistani border villages, killing at least 35 people.

1988 - Panama President Eric Arthuro Delvalle is sacked by National Assembly after trying to dismiss General Manuel Antonio Noriega.

1990 - Nicaraguans oust President Daniel Ortega, ending a decade of leftist rule.

1991 - The Kuwaiti capital is liberated by the Gulf War allies after 208 days of Iraqi occupation.

1993 - A bomb at the World Trade Centre in New York City kills six people.

1995 - Saudi Arabia and Yemen sign an agreement to resolve their 60-year-old border dispute.

1996 - A Sudanese military plane crashes in Sudan, killing all 70 passengers and crew.

2008 - Pakistani army chief General Ashfaq Kayani appoints Major General Mohammad Asif as new head of military intelligence.

2010 - A 507 carat diamond is sold by Petra Diamonds for $35.3 million (Dh129.83 million), breaking the record for the highest price paid for a rough diamond.

2015 - Australian researchers create two jet engines using 3D printing.

2016 - Gianni Infantino is elected Fifa president.