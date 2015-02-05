February 25, 1997: Kim apologises for Hanbo loan scandal

1997 - In a dramatic gesture of contrition to try to salvage his presidency, South Korea’s Kim Young-sam apologised for a loan scandal and banished a controversial son from public life. Appearing chastened and solemn in a televised address on the fourth anniversary of his inauguration, Kim said he was in “agony and sorrow” over the scandal involving dubious loans to the failed Hanbo Steel Co. He said he was ashamed that his own son had become embroiled in the affair. Three of Kim’s closest aides have been arrested in the scandal, which has rocked the nation. “I, as the president, offer a sincere apology to the people over this incident,” said white-haired Kim, eyes downcast as he read from a prepared text in the 18-minute address.