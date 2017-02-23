February 24, 2002: Sutherland wins World Match Play

2002 - Kevin Sutherland capped off a remarkable week by defeating Scott McCarron 1-up in the 36-hole final to win the World Match Play Championship at La Costa Spa and Resort. With the victory, Sutherland, whose previous best PGA Tour payday was $324,000 (Dh1.19 million) a year ago for a second-place finish at the Tucson Open, banked $1 million and greatly improved his chances of securing his first Masters invitation. “I just kind of hung in there and hit some great chips and putts and various other odd shots. You know, the last 18 holes, I was able to do some good things at the end,” Sutherland said. Sutherland worked hard for his big payday, hitting only 10 of 28 fairways, but atoned for his errant drives with his iron play and a steady putter.