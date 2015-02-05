February 23, 2002: Mauresmo wins Dubai Tennis Championships

2002 - Eliminating Venus Williams was the biggest favour Sandrine Testud did for her compatriot Amelie Mauresmo, at least that’s what the new Dubai Duty Free Women’s champion stated after her 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) triumph. The top American stars (Williams and Monica Seles) faded out early in the semifinals at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. It may be a straight-sets victory, but third-seed Mauresmo was severely tested by Testud, who had won their two previous clashes. The tone for a close clash was set early in the match. Mauresmo saved a break point to hold her service in the first game, but in the second game, Testud battled for almost ten minutes, saved four break points before Mauresmo broke her with a back hand drive down the line to take a 2-0 lead.