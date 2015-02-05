February 2, 1987: CIA director resigns

CIA director William Casey, recovering from surgery for a brain tumour, has resigned and will be replaced by his deputy, Robert Gates, a 20-year veteran of the spy agency, the White House announced. “It was Casey’s decision to resign,” said presidential spokesman Marlin Fitzwater. He said Casey, a long-time friend of President Ronald Reagan, would become a presidential counsellor when he could return to work. The resignation came at a time when many questions were being asked about the CIA’s middleman role in clandestine arms sales to Iran. Some members of Congress maintain the agency failed to comply with laws requiring the CIA to keep it abreast of such dealings. Casey, however, has held that he did not break the law.

Other important events: 1848 Mexico signs the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. 1872 Holland sells trading posts on African Gold Coast to Britain. 1876 American baseball’s National League is formed, with teams from eight cities. 1878 Greece declares war on Turkey. 1913 Grand Central Terminal opens in New York City. 1919 Monarchy is proclaimed in Portugal. 1924 Caliphate is abolished by Turkey’s National Assembly. 1943 German troops surrender to Russians in Stalingrad. 1946 Trygve Lie of Norway becomes the first Secretary-General of the United Nations. 1971 Idi Amin assumes power in Uganda following a coup that ousts president Milton Obote. 1974 Khmer Rouge bombard Vietnamese city of Phnom Penh, killing 17 people. 1988 US veto kills UN-sponsored peace talks on Middle East. 1989 South Africa’s last apartheid president P.W. Botha resigns. 1991 An earthquake jolts Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing at least 109 people. 1992 Serbian officials and a Serb leader agree to support a UN peace plan for Croatia. 1995 Fred Perry, the last British man to win the Wimbledon singles title, dies in Australia. 1996 Hollywood legend Gene Kelly, a dancer and entertainer, dies at 83. 1998 A Cebu Pacific Air’s DC-9 aircraft crashes in the southern Philippines, killing all 104 people aboard. 1999 A Russian built Antonov-12 transport plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Luanda, Angola, killing 28 people. 2002 Crown Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands weds Argentine Maxima Zorreguieta in a civil ceremony. 2006 Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign five agreements to enhance cooperation. 2007 Britain records its first outbreak of potentially lethal H5N1 bird flu in poultry. 2008 Hundreds of rebels penetrate the capital of Chad. 2009 Hillary Rodham Clinton is sworn in as US secretary of state. 2011 Former Indian telecom minister A. Raja and two of his close associates are arrested for their role in the 2G scam. 2013 Suicide bombers attack a military checkpoint in Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, killing 13 soldiers and 11 civilians. 2014 Scottish Stephen Gallacher becomes the first golfer to defend the Omega Dubai Desert Classic title. 2015 An Egyptian court sentences 183 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death on charges of killing 16 police officers. More from Today in History Feb. 5, 1997: Nawaz Sharif’s party sweeps polls

February 4, 2002: Japan launches biggest rocket

February 3, 2002: 45 killed in Turkey quake

February 1, 1987: Arafat proposes Islamic force









