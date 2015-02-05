February 19, 1997: Chinese leader Deng dies

1997 - China’s paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, whose historic reforms made him a seminal 20th-century figure, died at the age of 92, from respiratory failure caused by the advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease. US President Bill Clinton led world tributes to Deng’s reforms and opening of China to the outside world. A joint announcement was made by the country’s top party and government organisations, including the Communist Party central committee and the standing committee of the National People’s Congress. The announcement spoke of the “profound grief of the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups throughout the country” at Deng’s death. The announcement also lauded his socialist credentials.