February 18, 1992: Super Tomba makes history

1992 - Alberto Tomba swooped into Olympic legend as the first Alpine skier to retain a title, sharing a magnificent golden double for Italy with Deborah Compagnoni. Tomba prevailed against the stirring challenge of Marc Girardelli with a rip-roaring giant slalom finish on the Bellevarde piste two hours after Compagnoni had waltzed off with the women’s super-giant slalom title in Meribel. Tomba, fastest in the morning’s first leg, seemed in danger of losing his crown as his second run fell behind the sizzling pace of Girardelli’s immediately preceding effort. But the Italian maestro found an extra gear down the lower reaches of the 47-gate course and swung through the winner by 0.32 of a second to the ecstatic cheers of his army of fans.