February 17, 2002: Nad Al Shamma Park opens in Dubai

2002 - The Dh4.6 million Nad Al Shamma Park in Rashidiya area was opened by Qasim Sultan, Director General of Dubai Municipality. To mark the occasion, lemon tree saplings were planted by Sultan and other senior officials from the municipality as well as the General Secretariat of Municipalities. According to Sultan, this park will cater to residents of Rashidiya and Nad Al Hamar. Most of the ornamental plants in the park were brought from The Seychelles. This park is built on a hill near the Al Ramool intersection with Nad Al Hamar and is spread over 11.6 hectares. The park is divided into grassy patches, paved areas and playgrounds for children, besides four volleyball and football grounds. There are three entrances to the park. It has electronically controlled irrigation.