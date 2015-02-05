February 16, 1992: Israel kills Hezbollah chief

1992 - Israel assassinated the leader of pro-Iranian Hezbollah in a helicopter raid, which also killed his wife, six-year-old son and seven bodyguards. A Hezbollah spokesman said Shaikh Abbas Musawi and his family were burnt alive when their Mercedes limousine was hit by a rocket in an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon. The Israelis ambushed Musawi’s motorcade in their second air attack on south Lebanon to avenge an Arab raid on an army camp in which three recruits were hacked and stabbed to death with axes, knives and a pitchfork. Israel also took its revenge by sending warplanes and helicopters on a night sortie into south Lebanon. They fired seven rockets into Ain El Hilweh refugee camp east of Sidon. Rockets hit and damaged a house in the area.