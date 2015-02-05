February 15, 2017: Astronauts replace Hubble sensor

1997 - Astronauts from the shuttle Discovery carefully slotted a new targeting device into the Hubble Space Telescope to improve its aim at distant celestial objects. Greg Harbaugh and Joe Tanner, wearing bulky white spacesuits, carefully removed an ageing guidance sensor and replaced it with a new device fitted with special optics to correct for Hubble’s misshapen mirror. “Ever so gently,” cautioned Harbaugh, as Tanner gingerly manoeuvred the delicate 223-kg sensor, about the size of a baby grand piano. Tanner worked perched on the end of the shuttle’s 15-metre robot arm, while Harbaugh assisted, tethered to the four-storey telescope like a mountain climber. The new guidance sensor will give the telescope unprecedented pointing accuracy, comparable to focusing a laser beam on a small coin from 320km away.