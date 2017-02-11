February 12, 1997: Maskhadov takes office as Chechen President

1997 - Chechnya’s first post-war president Aslan Maskhadov took office, pledging to realise the dream of independence for which his ancestors and contemporaries fought Russia. Maskhadov, a former Soviet artillery colonel who led separatist rebels against Russian troops sent to crush them in December 1994, also promised to strengthen the Muslim religion and fight a crime wave in the shattered region. “Now it’s the duty of each and every one of us to realise the expectations of our ancestors, our heros fallen in the holy war, of the right to live freely and independently,” Maskhadov said. “For hundreds of years our nation was not allowed to live freely ... Killed when they wanted to kill, burned when they felt like it ... deported when they felt like it,” he added.