February 11, 1992: Princess Diana visits Taj Mahal

1992 - Britain’s Princess Diana went alone to India’s monument to love, the Taj Mahal, and visited a family planning clinic in the world’s most populous democracy. The princess, on a six-day tour of India, left her husband Prince Charles in Delhi while she went to Agra, where she visited a birth control clinic and the Taj, India’s premier tourist attraction. At the white marble mausoleum, built by 17th century emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, she posed for the British press. She returned from her private viewing of the riverside monument, cleared of its usual flock of tourists and touts, to say, barely audibly, “A fascinating experience...very healing.” Asked what she meant, she started a new flood of speculation by saying, “You can work that out for yourself.”