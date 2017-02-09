February 10, 1992: Mike Tyson is convicted

1992 - Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, was found guilty on one count of rape and two counts of criminal deviate conduct. An eight-man, four-woman jury, after deliberating for nine hours, delivered their verdicts to Marion County Superior Court Judge Patricia Gifford, who read them to a hushed courtroom. Tyson, 25, showed little emotion in the courtroom, but seemed dazed as he left the building later. Gifford said Tyson could remain free on a $30,000 (Dh110,340) bond, ordered him to surrender his passport and set sentencing for March 6. Tyson was indicted last September after an 18-year-old Rhode Island woman told police that Tyson had lured her to his hotel room and assaulted her.