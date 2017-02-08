Women of America: We’re going on strike. Join us so Trump will see our power

In embracing a feminism for the 99 per cent, we take inspiration from the Argentinian coalition Ni Una Menos. Violence against women, as they define it, has many facets: It is domestic violence, but also the violence of the market, of debt, of capitalist property relations, and of the state; the violence of discriminatory policies against queer women; the violence of state criminalisation of migratory movements; the violence of mass incarceration; and the institutional violence against women’s bodies through abortion bans and lack of access to free health care and free abortion.