With this victory Romania’s protesters have truly proved their mettle

The demonstrators will remain on high alert after this weekend. The behaviour of the PSD this week bore an uncanny resemblance to the first months of the Law and Justice government in Poland, when major constitutional changes were passed late at night. Dragnea’s rhetoric, and his claims that those challenging his party are out to destroy its mission to help the poor, are also reminiscent of Poland. Over the past year the Law and Justice party’s first line of defence against criticism has been its pro-social measures. Authoritarianism mixed with a redistributive agenda is the political recipe of the moment.