With the power of online transparency, we can beat fake news

Everyone can agree that social platforms need to do something when falsehoods are being shared millions of times, but none of us is comfortable with the social media giants deciding what’s valid or not. It’s impossible to automate fully the process of separating truth from falsehood, and it’s dubious to cede such control to for-profit media giants. What’s needed is human solutions that rely not just on third-party fact-checking bots but on the power of collaboration. We need people from across the political spectrum to help identify bogus websites and point out fake news. New systems must be developed to empower individuals and communities — whether as volunteers, paid staff or both. To tap into this power, we need openness. Consider the open-source software movement. Beginning in the 1980s, communities of software developers released code under open licences that allowed other developers to access, reuse and improve code, leading to innovation at scale. Open source showed us that, as the developer Eric Raymond put it, “given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow”. Today, some of the world’s most popular technologies are open source.