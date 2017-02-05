Wisdom of the crowd and madness of the masses

A team of researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan Neuroeconomics Lab may have found a new way to identify herd behaviour before it strikes. In their paper, researchers Draen Prelec, H. Sebastian Seung, and John McCoy ask forecasters a new and unusual question. In addition to simply asking people for their guesses, they also ask what people think others will guess. If herd behaviour is present, some people will know it, and will be contrarians — they’ll guess something different from what they think other people will say. Prelec et al find that the forecasts that receive the most contrarian support — the guesses that people pick even though they think others will guess differently — tend to be the right ones. They find that these forecasts, which they label the “surprisingly popular” options, tend to outperform standard crowd averages in a number of applications, with error rates more than 20 per cent lower.