Will Europeans unite to save the values that bind it?

In all that it does, from this moment on, the EU must affirm and advance the values — openness, human rights, knowledge, and the rule of law — that have enabled Europe to recover, grow and thrive for more than seven decades. French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent call for a “clear, common commitment” to the EU is a good start. But such calls must now be backed by action. That may be difficult for the next nine months, as the Netherlands, France and Germany hold national elections. It will be even more difficult if an extremist candidate in one or more of these countries achieves a surprise victory. But if Europe’s political Centre holds, as expected, the EU will be in a strong position to confront increasingly hostile external forces and move forward with purpose.