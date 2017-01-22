Why Trumpism may not endure

“Young voters are increasingly rolling their eyes at what the party represents and many minorities wrongly think that Republicans do not like them or want them in the country,” read an “autopsy” commissioned by the party’s chairman at the time, Reince Priebus. “It is time to smartly change course, modernise the party and learn once again how to appeal to more people.”

Trump did essentially the opposite. He won by maximising support in decisive states among declining segments of the electorate: Older, rural, white, non-college-educated voters. He fared worst among the young. His call to "Make America Great Again" appealed openly to nostalgia. More vehemently than other Republicans, the billionaire real estate developer vowed to lift prospects for long-suffering working-class voters in an era of rising inequality. "For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost," Trump declared in his Inaugural Address on Friday. "Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed." In his administration, the new president promised, "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families." The possibility of a durable Trumpism lies in deepening the allegiance of those working-class voters while attracting more non-whites in a steadily diversifying electorate. "If he embraces the working class and actually delivers for them, he has potential," said April Ponnuru, who advocates new Republican approaches at the Conservative Reform Network. Yet, the new American president's agenda, like his campaign rhetoric, often looks backward. He aims to revive a coal industry sagging under the weight of competition from cheap natural gas and environmental concerns. That emphasis risks ceding jobs and market share in the growing renewable energy sector to China. Trump's "America first" trade policy bucks the tide of globalisation that has reshaped the world's economy. His immigration stance jeopardises Republican hopes of adding Latino support and his quest for increased economic growth, since businesses need immigrants to offset dwindling labour supply as baby boomers retire. Trump has conspicuously pressured companies to shun less expensive labour overseas and invest in America. If successful, he could help temper some harsher features of 21st-century capitalism by altering corporate cost-benefit analyses. But his strategy could also raise consumer prices and inflame conservatives opposed to government coercion and crony capitalism. It's unclear how vigorously the new president will confront the "corrupt establishment" he has condemned. Alumni of Goldman Sachs will run his Treasury Department and National Economic Council. On taxes, he offers Reagan-era prescriptions such as cutting rates on top earners and eliminating estate taxes. Ponnuru, who advocates a "pro-family" approach focused on lower earners, hopes his past campaign rhetoric eventually tugs him and the party in that direction. Presidents can also modernise their parties through updated campaign techniques. Rove showed how McKinley's "front porch" campaign exploited the growth of late-19th-century media. Trump has blazed a new trail using Twitter. But is that digital pulpit a model for other Republicans without his panache? And more important, is reshaping the Republican Party even on Trump's agenda? You wouldn't know it from his past threats to abandon Republicans if treated "unfairly". "It's hard to imagine that he cares about modernising his party," said Stan Greenberg, Clinton's pollster in 1992. "What he does seem to be doing is dominating his party." That's indisputable. Priebus, the erstwhile Republican chairman, now works for him. — New York Times News Service John Harwood is chief Washington correspondent for CNBC.

