Why sustainability matters — it starts with us

The Sustainability Pavilion will offer them something very different, something that they probably are not exposed to within a 1,000-mile radius. It will open their eyes, we fervently hope, to a new vision of the world they live in and if they walk away with a fresh sense of purpose as the possible future guardians of our precious planet, then that will be a proud moment for the Expo 2020 Dubai team. In my mind’s eye, I see a group of young people coming to the pavilion and witnessing some of the wonders of our natural world, maybe as simple as the life-cycle of a tree. We want them to leave inspired with a memory that will last a lifetime and a new-found respect for their environment — and we want them to feel empowered to protect it.