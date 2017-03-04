Why Muslims could actually thrive in Trump’s America

In his letter from Makkah in 1964, Malcolm X wrote of how Islam’s belief in the oneness of God had bred equality within the religion’s adherents. After years of being hardened by America’s racism, oppression and exploitation, he was heartened to see a world in which justice was manifest as love and brotherhood: “During the past 11 days here in the Muslim world, I have eaten from the same plate, drunk from the same glass, and slept on the same rug — while praying to the same God — with fellow Muslims, whose eyes were the bluest of blue, whose hair was the blondest of blond, and whose skin was the whitest of white. And in the words and in the deeds of the white Muslims, I felt the same sincerity that I felt among the black African Muslims of Nigeria, Sudan and Ghana. We were truly all the same (brothers) — because their belief in one God had removed the white from their minds, the white from their behaviour, and the white from their attitude.”