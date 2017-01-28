Why Mexico needs a revolution

Certainly there is a relation here, but one must understand the causes because a mistaken diagnosis will produce the wrong solution.

Since at least 1963, when so-called party MPs were created, the country has seen many political and electoral reforms that have at best yielded partial results. Only some have improved the system, such as the 1996 reforms that created a professional electoral system. Reforms have tackled existing problems among politicians, but none have managed to find a way to listen and respond to ordinary citizens. Most of these reforms merely ended up redistributing power among those who already held it. As Albert Einstein once famously said, madness is expecting different results when you keep doing the same thing over and over again. Why do politicians think superficial interventions will solve Mexico’s political problems?