Why does the world lack urgency regarding climate change?

The modern environmental movement has been good at balancing threats of doom with reasons why green energy and green living can foster clean growth, not kill it. What an opportunity was lost post-crash for a great green Keynesian investment surge in home insulation and new boilers, alongside a massive renewables push for wind, solar, tidal and nuclear power, with better public transport. Instead, no sooner did onshore wind become economic than its subsidies were taken away by Cameron; and just as solar was on the verge of success, George Osborne’s drastic cut in solar subsidy last year wrecked an industry, causing thousands of jobs to be lost. Read not only the warnings of impending disaster in our reports today, but the messages of hope. It can be done with political will. Greening the economy can be a motor for success not a drag on growth — and it’s for all of us, the voters, to hold the politicians’ feet to the global warming fire and fight off the reckless evil of the deniers.