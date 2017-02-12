Why does the US still let 12-year-old girls get married?

Parental control over her sexuality was why Sara Seddiqi, 36, was married at 15. Her father discovered that she had a boyfriend from a different cultural background and told her she’d be “damned forever”. He arranged her wedding to a stranger, 13 years her senior, in less than one day. Her civil marriage in Nevada followed when she was 16 and six months’ pregnant. “I couldn’t even drive, when I was handed over to this man,” said Seddiqi, who was trapped in her marriage for 10 years. “I wasn’t ready to take care of myself, and I was thrown into taking care of a husband and being a mother.” Minors such as Seddiqi can easily be forced into marriage or forced to stay in a marriage. Adults being pressured in this way have options, including access to domestic-violence shelters. But a child who leaves home is considered a runaway; the police try to return her to her family and could even charge our organisation criminally if we were to get involved. Most domestic-violence shelters do not accept minors, and youth shelters typically notify parents that their children are there. Child-protective services are usually not a solution, either.

Those fleeing a forced marriage often have complex legal needs, but for children, obtaining legal representation is extremely difficult. Even if they can afford to pay attorney's fees, contracts with children, including retainer agreements, generally can be voided by the child, making them undesirable clients to lawyers. Further, children typically are not allowed to file legal actions in their own names. Regardless of whether the union was the child's or the parents' idea, marriage before 18 has catastrophic, life-long effects on a girl, undermining her health, education and economic opportunities while increasing her risk of experiencing violence. Women who marry at 18 or younger face a 23 per cent higher risk of heart attack, diabetes, cancer and stroke than do women who marry between ages 19 and 25, partly because early marriage can lead to added stress and forfeited education. Women who wed before 18 also are at increased risk of developing various psychiatric disorders, even when controlling for socio-demographic factors. Ending child marriage should be simple. Every US state can pass the legislation I've helped write to eliminate exceptions that allow marriage before age 18 — or set the marriage age higher than 18, in states where the age of majority is higher. New Jersey is the closest state to doing this, with a bill advancing in the legislature that would end all marriages before 18. Massachusetts recently introduced a similar bill. But when Virginia passed a bill last year to end child marriage, legislators added an exception for emancipated minors as young as 16, even though the devastating effects of marriage before 18 do not disappear when a girl is emancipated. Bills introduced last year in New York and Maryland languished and eventually died, though Maryland's was just reintroduced. Other states have not acted at all. Only nine American states still allow pregnancy exceptions to the marriage age, as such exceptions have been used to cover up rape and to force girls to marry their rapists. Consider Sherry Johnson of Florida, who said she was raped repeatedly as a child and was pregnant by 11, at which time her mother forced her to marry her 20-year-old rapist under Florida's pregnancy exception in the 1970s. Additionally, teenage mothers who marry and divorce are more likely to experience economic deprivation and instability than those who do not. Willing partners Legislators should remember that pregnant teenage girls are at increased risk of forced marriage. They need more protection, not less. Nor does ending child marriage illegally infringe on religious rights. The Supreme Court has upheld laws that incidentally forbid an act required by religion, if the laws do not specifically target religious practice. Besides, most religions tend to describe marriage as an important union between two willing partners. That sounds nothing like child marriage, which often is forced and which has close to a 70 per cent chance of ending in divorce. Betsy Layman, now 37, was 27 when she escaped the marriage that had been arranged for her in her Orthodox Jewish community in New York when she was 17, to a man she had known for 45 minutes. Even after she fled with her three children, the repercussions of her marriage continued to plague her. She was a single mother with a high school equivalency certificate, no work experience and no money for child care. The temporary and part-time jobs she managed to get couldn't cover the bills. "I was on Section 8, Medicaid and food stamps," Layman said. "There were times there just was not enough food for dinner." When the electric company shut off her power for nonpayment, she would light candles around the house and tell her children there was a blackout. Only when her youngest child reached school age was she able to find full-time employment and gain some stability. "Legislators have the power to prevent what happened to me from happening to another 17-year-old girl," Layman said. "I beg you to end child marriage." — Washington Post Amanda Lucier, an independent photographer, is based in Portland.

