It is similarly horrible to suggest such a thing about collectivisation and its terrifying enforcement. In the guide’s coverage of the Holocaust there is, of course, no mention of Pros and Cons. The guide rightly asserts: “The Jewish people suffered terribly at the hands of the Nazis — and you need to know how. This is horrific ...” That is how it should be. But with the collectivisation of farms, students are advised to give a “balanced answer”. Students are to take into the “balance” that up to 10 million people were starved or killed. The brutal enforcement of the starvation of 2.5 to 7.5 million Ukrainians, known as Holodomor, is not mentioned.