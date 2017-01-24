Why BuzzFeed News published the dossier

The public soon learnt the tale of the former spy who compiled the dossier and his earnest efforts to publicise it; of the FBI’s knowledge of it before the election; and of Senator John McCain’s also passing it to the FBI in December. BuzzFeed News reported that foreign intelligence agencies are investigating its allegations. Whether reporters from Washington to Budapest now succeed in verifying its claims or otherwise does not diminish the compelling public interest in the story — or the presumptive right of the public, and not just a Beltway elite, to see the document.

The incoming administration dismissed CNN and BuzzFeed News’ report as “fake news,” a term used by partisans and cynics to discredit reporting they don’t like. We should have seen that coming. BuzzFeed News’ reporting helped popularise the term to describe a new breed of fraudsters. But the dossier is a real document that has been influencing senior officials, lawmakers, intelligence agencies and, potentially, the new commander-in-chief. Nobody should fall for this attempt to turn the press on itself by making a reasonable debate about transparency into a media civil war. News organisations should instead consider this reality: Our audience inhabits a complex, polluted information environment; our role is to help them navigate it — not to pretend it doesn’t exist. If I were to design a media ecosystem from scratch, it wouldn’t be this one. And I certainly did not anticipate this environment in the utopian, early days of digital journalism 15 years ago. The web was supposed to allow powerful media organisations to build trust and connections to their audience by sharing their knowledge and sources. The audience could hold power to account. At its best, that kind of transparency has been powerful. Today, we can see a dystopian path clearly, too. Every Facebook user encounters a profusion of sources and claims. If the recent presidential campaign did nothing else, it gave Americans reason to read carefully, exercise judgement and view with scepticism what they hear — even from the most powerful man in the country. There is an instinct, easy to understand, to turn away from this chaos. Some legacy media organisations have reacted to the new challenges by retreating to traditional reporting procedures of ostentatious, and sometimes false, balance and voice-of-God [FIND ANOTHER WORD] authority. Their theory is that the media can confront power by engaging in a kind of theatre of traditional journalism and proving their purity and incorruptibility — in short, hew to the same rules that got them steamrollered in 2016. This retreat is dangerous. Instead, we need to develop new rules that adhere to the core values of honesty and respect for our audience. That means debunking falsehoods, and being transparent with readers about our process of reporting. Sometimes, it means publishing unverified information in a transparent way that informs our users of its provenance, its impact and why we trust or distrust it. Of course, there are lines to be drawn, and we draw them every day. BuzzFeed News receives false tips that lead to dead ends we do not publish. But the Trump dossier was legitimate news: a document that was influencing decision-makers at the very highest levels. In a democracy, the justification for shielding the public from something like that must be overwhelming. The instinct to suppress news of this significance is precisely the wrong one for journalism in 2017. — New York Times News Service Ben Smith is editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed. Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree Rating Poll Element Common Sense Inspiring Controversial Worrying 0%0%0%0% Common Sense Provides a logical way forward Inspiring Makes me want to take action Controversial Highly unexpected view or opinion Worrying Makes me concerned More from Thinkers India and UAE: Planning a partnership for future

