White House inflicts a serious wound on itself

Representative Adam Schiff, California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is already pushing for the committee’s probe (into potential contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign, or even possible collusion between them) to solicit testimony from the FBI about what it has learnt from its own inquiry. It’s unlikely that committee chair Devin Nunes, California, the GOP congressman who controls this investigation, will go along with such a request. But this latest turn in the saga invites a whole new round of questions about what the Trump White House privately asked the FBI to do in terms of going public about an ongoing probe into the Trump campaign’s conduct.