White House appears confused by the Chinese puzzle

To be clear, in deciding to support long-standing US policy, Trump took a very necessary step to avoid potentially destabilising consequences with China. But the messages that China will take away from this event are clear and not good for US interests: An ill-informed and irresponsible US president backed away from a threat with nothing to show for it. Even the official White House readout of the phone call between Trump and Xi admitted that Trump had to give in: “President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honour our ‘One China’ policy.”