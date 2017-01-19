Whether one is for Leave or Remain, Theresa May just betrayed Britons on Brexit

Was the vote on June 23, 2016, really a vote to transform the British economic model into that of a corporate tax haven, as was threatened this week by Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond? No, it was not. It is former United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage’s vision of Britain’s relationship with Europe and the rest of the world. A vision that will have an extremely damaging impact on Britain’s standing and relationship with its neighbours. The new Ukip leader, Paul Nuttall, himself commented that May’s words could have come straight from a Ukip party conference speech. Farage and Nuttall might like to convince themselves that the referendum was an endorsement of their nationalist, populist politics, but that is an injustice to most of the British people who voted Leave. Pursuing Ukip’s warped vision will not only have severe consequences on Britain’s economy, it will also severely damage its standing in the world.