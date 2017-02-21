Where in the world can we find hope?

The typical town hall meeting “happens when something’s gone wrong, or a decision has been made, and an elected official is trying to explain it,” he told me. “This is dressed up as an opportunity to have your say. We try to subdue tension and emotion by giving a rational, technocratic account of the decision. Then what we do — least helpfully — is ask people to do the very thing we know most people are petrified of, and that’s stand in front of a room of strangers and speak at an open mike.” Naturally, “it comes to seem that the essential quality of the public is volatile emotionality,” he said: Schumpeter’s ‘primitive’ voter.