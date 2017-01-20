When Israel’s springs of life run dry

Israel has not only mercilessly oppressed Palestinians, but dismally failed Jews. Look at it this way. Israel was established as a “haven” where Jews would be safe, but the fact is that the only place in the world today where Jews are not safe, where their existential fears are paramount, is Israel. The irony thickens when you consider how, by its actions, Israel has acted as trigger for anti-Semitism around the world. The reason? Israel’s self-definitions, which include the assertion that the state of Israel belongs not to its citizens, but to Jews — wherever Jews may be found. From that we get the corollary that Jews living outside this entity, as the Israeli philosopher Omri Boehm wrote in a scathing article in the New York Times last month, are mere diasporic folks, inhabiting a country not their own. Thus, when Israel subjugates Palestinians, robs them of their land and commits unspeakable violence against them in Gaza, people who do not know any better turn anti-Jewish, not anti-Israel. In short, Theodore Herzl’s fantasy about a country without a people for a wretched, long-persecuted people without a country ended up morphing into a state bristling with nuclear weapons, swinging its big ego around, bullying its neighbours and bombing their homes and infrastructure to rubble.