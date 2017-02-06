When a rape goes unreported

It had been a snowy Saturday evening when, two years earlier, a senior cadet who had offered to help me study raped me in a secluded area on the library floor. I was 18 and had been a cadet for only six months. I told no one, not even a few days later when I developed symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease — herpes. Not even two weeks later, when the herpes virus travelled to my nervous system and spread to my spinal cord and the tissue around my brain, causing meningitis. I was immediately admitted into the academy’s intensive care unit, but when the Air Force doctor asked me if I was sexually active, I said no. I wouldn’t dare risk my career by telling him the truth of what had happened to me; so the virus that caused my infection went untreated. Over the next several years, I spent hundreds of days in and out of hospitals. I developed what may be a lifelong, chronic daily headache disorder. Several years ago, I got a device called a peripheral nerve stimulator implanted near my brain, which made it possible for me to work and exercise again, but I am still in pain daily.

Promoting misogyny I also lost my career and my dream of becoming a pilot, and the Air Force lost a competent and devoted officer candidate. Two years after my first hospitalisation, in 2004, I was medically discharged from the military. The consequences of not reporting my rape were direct, to me and to my country. Not all Air Force Academy cadets believe victims are to be blamed, and not all commanders — or future commanders, like the one at my table — promote misogyny and sexual harassment. But during the 2003 scandal, the voices of those who did became deafening to me. Research shows that in military units in which commanders initiate or even just tolerate sexual harassment, the likelihood of sexual assault triples or quadruples. What is clear is that the cultural belief systems trickle down from commanders. Leadership matters, especially at a time when the commander-in-chief of our armed forces is a man who thinks it acceptable to brag openly about sexual assault and who has numerous accusations against him. I worry what will happen to the estimated 20,000 service members who are sexually assaulted annually — men as well as women — under the Trump administration. Recent studies have found that roughly one-third of rapes and sexual assaults are reported to police. In the military, the number is even lower. This should come as no surprise, when the culture minimises sexual assault, disbelieves survivors and pardons perpetrators. Victims can't be forced to file charges; we have to change this culture. My attacker was accused of raping at least two more women in just the four months after my attack, before he was ultimately incarcerated for another assault. And while the consequences of unreported, untreated rapes are not always as obvious as in my case, they are often devastating. How many women and men will stay silent as I did? How many will get ill as a result? How many will develop post-traumatic stress disorder? At the Veterans Affairs Centre for Sexual Trauma Services at Bay Pines, Florida, I got to know a woman who had been raped when she was in the military during the Second World War. She kept her rape secret for decades, until the year before we met, when one of her doctors asked her if she had ever been raped. I was 21; she was in her 80s. Her post-traumatic stress disorder nearly destroyed her life. We have no way of knowing how many competent service members the military loses every year to sexual assault. Many then turn to Veterans Affairs for health care. My rape alone has cost the federal government more than $1 million (Dh3.67 million). We can't afford this.The military needs strong leaders who will loudly counter the normalisation of sexual violence, who appreciate the contributions of service members of any gender and who recognise the costs of staying silent. — New York Times News Service Lynn K. Hall is the author of Caged Eyes: An Air Force Cadet's Story of Rape and Resilience, from which this essay was adapted.

