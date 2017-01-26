What makes the UAE so vital to India?

Beyond the strategic and diplomatic courtesies, there are deeper ties that bind the two peoples. Indian expats comprise around 30 per cent of the total population of the UAE, with Indians having a significant presence in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. More than 50 per cent of remittances to India comes from the Arabian Gulf. Over the years, these funds have hugely aided in India’s economic resurgence. Be that as it may, the UAE will continue to look at India for its human talent and skill-set to develop sectors like information technology, construction, transportation and services. From its energy needs to the shared history of trade between South Asia and Middle East, both India and the UAE stand upon an excellent foundation from which to make this alliance durable, effective and long-lasting.