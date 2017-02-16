What does Donald Trump’s handshake say about him?

But the most peculiar thing about Trump’s handshake style is his habit of pushing people away or, more commonly, pulling them towards him during the handshake. The news clips are full of examples of Trump pumping people’s hands and then yanking them towards him. When Trump greeted Justin Trudeau this week, there was every expectation that he’d try to strong-arm the Canadian Prime Minister. But Trudeau had been well-briefed, because as Trump extended his hand, Trudeau stepped right up to him, grabbing his right arm with free left hand. This, and the fact that Trudeau had managed to invade his personal space, made it virtually impossible for Trump to remind Trudeau who was really in charge by giving his hand a good yank.