Welcome to an ethically-challenged, ignorant presidency

Why does this matter? If you want a model for how the Trump-Vladimir Putin administration is likely to function (or malfunction), it’s helpful to recall what happened during the Grorge W. Bush-Dick Cheney years. People tend to forget the extent to which the last Republican administration was also characterised by cronyism, the appointment of unqualified but well-connected people to key positions. It wasn’t as extreme as what we’re seeing now, but it was striking at the time. Remember “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job”? And it caused very real damage.