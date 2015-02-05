We’re over the digital revolution. This is The Age of Experience

Digitisation has taken us past “peak stuff”. We are now heading for “post-digital”, the age of experience. It is one that employs new technology as the servant, not the master, of what is desired — as was rightly predicted by the first computing genius, Ada Lovelace, back in the 19th century. It is the new “economy of live”, from Ticketmaster to Tinder. I find this hugely encouraging. It suggests we are able to digest a revolution without tearing ourselves apart, surely the ultimate test of a civilisation. It throws our other discontents into the shade.