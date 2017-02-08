We cannot lose faith in our shared humanity

Such faith in humanity makes a real contrast with Trump’s order temporarily banning all refugees and the citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from travelling to the US. Such a clumsy tool is in no way to either restrict immigration or to stop terrorism and it sends a deliberate message of exclusion based on race, with a strong sense of Islamophobia because even if technically Trump’s order was secular, it targeted seven majority-Muslim states. Even if the executive order has been rescinded in court, it has still sent a powerful message to every would-be visitor to the US that they might be targeted in the future and that this administration cannot be trusted to leave them alone. No-one knows which countries or faiths or social categories may next attract the notice of the president and this is a tragedy that is still unfolding as the chaotic Trump administration blunders further into its term in office, and the rest of the world has to scramble to catch up. However, it is important that the essential faith in the humanity shared by us all is not lost as we struggle to resist the current wave of hatred.