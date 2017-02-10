V. K. Sasikala: Mannargudi mastermind

During her funeral, Sasikala remained firmly by the leader’s body as thousands streamed past to pay their last respects. A few days later, she took the powerful post of general secretary of AIADMK. While technically not qualified for the post (it requires one to have completed five years as an active member of the party), Sasikala began to call the shots. Last week, Sasikala made the final move by staking her claim to be the chief minister, a decision that prompted Panneerselvam to tender his resignation. Panneerselvam subsequently revealed that he was forced to step down on Sasikala’s orders. The decision by AIADMK came under fire as many pointed out her lack of experience in politics and administration. Many are hitching their hopes on a Supreme Court verdict due next week in a corruption case against Sasikala. If convicted, she cannot become the chief minister. Her critics are clamouring for an inquiry into the secrecy surrounding Jayalalitha’s death. Right now, Sasikala has a majority of party legislators on her side, but she will need the endorsement of the people to gain power. The last act of this dramatic narrative is yet to be played out.