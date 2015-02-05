Use of VX makes Kim Jong-nam’s murder even more shocking

Daesh has attacked the Peshmerga forces — who I advise — in northern Iraq over 20 times in the last 12 months with chlorine and mustard agent (gas). I witnessed once such attack at Gwer near Mosul on April 21, 2016. The commanding general told me: “We can hide from bombs and bullets but not gas.” Similarly, in Syria, Daesh has used mustard agent to attack moderate rebel positions. In August 2015, they fired mustard shells into the village of Marea, north of Aleppo, and the casualties were treated at the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations hospital in the village. Al Assad used chlorine barrel bombs on Daesh when it was attacking the strategic airfield and military base at Deir Ez Zor and held them off for two years, which then perpetuated, I believe, the Daesh use of chemical weapons.