US Muslims: Oppressed groups are your allies, not hypocritical ‘liberals’

It is important that American Muslim youth understand this well — their fight for equality and human rights in their country is not a manifestation of some Democratic Party’s political game. Democratic administrations have historically been at the forefront of wars and mistreatment of Muslims, abroad and locally. Those aspiring to be ‘good Muslims’ and ‘not all Muslims are terrorists’, can only hope for second-class status. But those who aspire for true equality and justice ought to remember the words of American revolutionary, Assata Shakur: “Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of people who were oppressing them.”