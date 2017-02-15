UAE puts its optimism on show

He emphasised the importance of governments working to stay ahead of the impact of rapid change, long before the revolutions of 2011 emerged out of people’s frustration with terrible effect. “Twelve years ago, I had warned the Arab leaders that we all have to change. Some responded with frustration at this message and said that no-one can foretell the future. Others were surrounded by officials who told them that everything was all right. But we have a weak economy and we have millions of young people who have lost hope. We have an urgent need for a joint effort to re-ignite our civilisation.”