UAE continues to innovate

Given the urgent need to address such challenges, the NCMS plays an active role within an organisation that serves as the major forum for global cooperation on the science and understanding of meteorology and hydrology.

In pursuit of its mandate to develop UAE’s capacity in the relevant scientific and technical fields, the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology is developing local human and technical resources, an example being the launch of the first opportunity for UAE students to obtain a university degree in meteorology. The NCMS has also taken a leading role in training and capacity building for Emirati professionals and researchers, to the extent that nearly two thirds of current Centre employees are UAE nationals.