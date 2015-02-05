Two-state, one-state or rogue state — it’s all Israel’s choice

When asked how the Palestinian leadership would respond should the relocation proceed, Erekat said the PLO would revoke its recognition of Israel and disband the Palestinian National Authority, leaving Israel responsible for the salaries of Palestinian civil servants, doctors and teachers. Faced with no possibility of a two-state solution, he said Palestinians “will demand equal rights, equal citizenships... and we will try to accommodate ourselves in the one-state reality...” The idea of a single state causes terror in the hearts of most Israelis. Demographics would eventually spell the end of a Jewish state because the birth rate among Palestinians in 1948 areas [Israeli Arabs] and Palestinians is higher than that of Israeli Jews. Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon interpreted Erekat’s message as a threat!