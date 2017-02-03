Trump trying to isolate US from the world

Most political observers agree that Trump will commit more errors in the next 100 days and what we have seen until now is just the tip of the iceberg. The worst is yet to come. The famous proverb “Tell me how you think, I tell you who you are, what will you do” applies well to Trump, who has exposed his intentions and thoughts. The world may still take some time to accustom to the fact that a brash businessman, with no diplomatic or political ethic, has come to occupy the world’s most important office.