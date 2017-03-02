Trump’s sure-fire recipe for war

What makes this shift so misguided is not just the piling of excess upon excess, but the opportunity cost — paying for all this hardware by depleting the arsenal of US soft power. Trump’s plans call for a 30 per cent cut in the US State Department’s budget, with reports of a 40 per cent cut in US contributions to international agencies, such as the United Nations, and a 25 per cent cut in funds for the Environmental Protection Agency (which is already saddled with a boss who doesn’t believe human-made climate change is real). It’s as if Trump decided that the best way to protect his buildings and hotels would be to spend millions on shiny new fire engines — and rip out all the smoke detectors.