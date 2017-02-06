Trump’s rollercoaster promises a wild ride

The EU isn’t getting off so lightly. Trump has not only encouraged the UK to go it alone, he’s been quoted as saying he couldn’t care less if it’s dissolved. That of course is music to the ears of right-wing nationalistic EU-sceptic politicians in France, Holland and Germany, all basking in growing popularity with their eyes on the top jobs. Britain’s planned divorce from the EU with a new bridegroom waiting in the wings, combined with the populist embrace of European citizens, is seen by Brussels as an existential threat to the Union’s very foundations. If the EU disintegrates, Trump could have a mini ‘me’ installed in several major European capitals. The slogan “America First” will be echoed by “Britain First”, “France First” and so on; allies only when interests happen to collide.